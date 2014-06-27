Bigger isn't always better at Street Machine Nationals

Event organizers say with the number of fans expected to exceed last year’s, car owners don’t want to disappoint.

Muscle car owners and fans alike have rolled into Du Quoin for the start of the Street Machine Nationals.It’s sure to attract thousands of fans and car owners from all over.This year marks the second appearance after being banned in 1999.City leaders wanted a family friendly atmosphere and that’s what car enthusiasts brought.Now that the ban on glass bottles and cruising is lifted, some fans say they are still hopeful this year with be nothing short of family fun.

“It’s been great; it has been a lot of fun this year just like the old days. Except all of the rowdiness, which is better,” Jim Marino said.



Muscle cars have taken over the Du Quoin State fairgrounds.

Every make and model is sure to attract the biggest car enthusiasts.“Your rat rods your old rods, your new stuff your fairground queens which are those slobbering white tire things that run around,” Gene Lower, a car enthusiast said.But bigger doesn’t always mean better.“I don’t fit in, I’m a little small,” Jeff Barker said.Baker says his Mini Tea bucket replica might not rev the loudest or go the fastest, but it’s sure to make people’s heads turn, as I found out after a quick spin around the block.

“It is just a little bit tight, but I can get in there,” Barker said.

Weighing in at around 350 pounds, and standing at just four feet, the mini muscle machine rides the same as riding lawn mower would.“It’s been a blast, lots of cars here, lots of people, it’s awesome,” Chris Winters said.Event organizers say with the number of fans expected to exceed last year’s, car owners don’t want to disappoint.“Just come and look because there is something for everyone and everybody,” Lower said.