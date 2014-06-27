Head-on collision leaves two injured in Cape Girardeau

The crash happened on Kingshighway near Mount Auburn Road

A head-on collision on Friday left one car in a ditch and sent two people to the hospital.

That crash happened on Kingshighway near Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Police say two cars collided, sending one car spinning off the road and landing in the grass, just outside Cape Splash.

Police had to temporarily re-route northbound traffic on Kingshighway to clean up the wreck.

Cape Girardeau police say both drivers went to the hospital with minor injuries.

