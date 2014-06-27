Shooting investigation in Cape Girardeau - New tenants in former Federal Building

Not only will there be cool stunts at the annual Model Aircraft Acrobatic contest, but also cool planes like this Captain America model plane.

Cape Girardeau police are on the scene and investigating an incident on Friday night.

Good evening,

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a man was shot on Friday evening. Officers and police tape can be seen at the corner of Cousin and Henderson. Todd Tumminia will have the latest on this developing story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The former Federal Building in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has new tenants. According to a news release, a company named Codefi will be taking up space in the building. Nichole Cartmell will have more, coming up on Heartland News.

It's been two and a half years since 4-year-old Justin Hepburn died. His father's girlfriend at the time was charged with first degree murder. That was 2011 and the case still hasn't gone to trial. Mollie Lair talked to Justin's father today. For the first time he's speaking out and demanding justice. Watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Muscle car owners and fans alike rolled into Du Quoin, Illinois for the start of the Street Machine Nationals. This year marks the second year after being banned in 1999. Allison Twaits was there and talk to car enthusiasts and organizers. You can click here to read more.



Christy Millweard was at the annual Model Aircraft Acrobatic contest on Friday where you’re guaranteed to see some cool tricks and flips.

Summer is just about in full swing throughout the Heartland and with it comes bugs. Mosquito bites can not only cause temporary discomfort, but they can also carry deadly diseases. Nick Chabarria talked to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department about some tips you can use to prevent mosquito bites. You can click here for the story.

In national news, a California couple says their nanny is refusing to move out – weeks after being fired – and police told them there is nothing they can do for now.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. has armed drones flying over Baghdad to protect U.S. troops that recently arrived to assess Iraq’s deteriorating security.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS