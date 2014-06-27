Shooting investigation in Cape Girardeau - New tenants in former - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shooting investigation in Cape Girardeau - New tenants in former Federal Building

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cape Girardeau police are on the scene and investigating an incident on Friday night. Cape Girardeau police are on the scene and investigating an incident on Friday night.
The former Federal Building in Cape Girardeau, Mo. has new tenants. The former Federal Building in Cape Girardeau, Mo. has new tenants.
Not only will there be cool stunts at the annual Model Aircraft Acrobatic contest, but also cool planes like this Captain America model plane. Not only will there be cool stunts at the annual Model Aircraft Acrobatic contest, but also cool planes like this Captain America model plane.

Good evening,

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a man was shot on Friday evening. Officers and police tape can be seen at the corner of Cousin and Henderson. Todd Tumminia will have the latest on this developing story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

The former Federal Building in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has new tenants. According to a news release, a company named Codefi will be taking up space in the building. Nichole Cartmell will have more, coming up on Heartland News.

It's been two and a half years since 4-year-old Justin Hepburn died. His father's girlfriend at the time was charged with first degree murder. That was 2011 and the case still hasn't gone to trial. Mollie Lair talked to Justin's father today. For the first time he's speaking out and demanding justice. Watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Muscle car owners and fans alike rolled into Du Quoin, Illinois for the start of the Street Machine Nationals. This year marks the second year after being banned in 1999. Allison Twaits was there and talk to car enthusiasts and organizers. You can click here to read more.

Christy Millweard was at the annual Model Aircraft Acrobatic contest on Friday where you’re guaranteed to see some cool tricks and flips.

Summer is just about in full swing throughout the Heartland and with it comes bugs. Mosquito bites can not only cause temporary discomfort, but they can also carry deadly diseases. Nick Chabarria talked to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department about some tips you can use to prevent mosquito bites. You can click here for the story.

In national news, a California couple says their nanny is refusing to move out – weeks after being fired – and police told them there is nothing they can do for now.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. has armed drones flying over Baghdad to protect U.S. troops that recently arrived to assess Iraq’s deteriorating security.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
Facebook and Twitter
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly