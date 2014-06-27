22nd annual healthcare scholarship golf tournament results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

22nd annual healthcare scholarship golf tournament results

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
AM championship first place winners. (Source: Perry County Memorial Hospital) AM championship first place winners. (Source: Perry County Memorial Hospital)
PM championship first place winners. (Source: Perry County Memorial Hospital) PM championship first place winners. (Source: Perry County Memorial Hospital)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

 The 22nd Annual Healthcare Scholarship Classic golf tournament was held on Friday, June 20 at the Perryville Country Club.

All proceeds from the tournament, held by the Perry County Memorial Hospital, will benefit local high school seniors entering the healthcare field. the total raised this year was nearly $12,000.

The morning group winners included:

  • Championship 1st place: Chris Mudd, Greg Kapp and Kevin Engler (Mid America Rehab) with a score of 61
  • Championship 2nd place: Tom Keim, Brian Keim and Rod Scherer (Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital) with a score of 64
  • A Flight 1st place: Kyle Kline, Jen Kline and Bill Gosche (Reliable Insurance Services) with a score of 69
  • A Flight 2nd place: Carrie Pourney, Larry Pourney and Todd Richardet (GenPath) with a score of 69

The afternoon group winners included:

  • Championship 1st place: Aaron Wright, Donnie Chester and Jake Cook (Stryker) with a score of 63
  • Championship 2nd place: Todd Lumsden, D.O., C. Nelson Ringer, M.D. and Janice Lumsden (Eye Consultants) with a score of 63
  • A Flight 1st place: Clinton Rice, Robb Brodie and Adam Lovegrain (Zimmer) with a score of 68
  • A Flight 2nd place: Christina Darby, Kurt Sherwood and Bill Schneider (Palmaris Radiology) with a score of 68

