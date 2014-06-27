UT Martin final summer freshman orientation, registration set for July 18

The final session of the summer orientation and registration program (SOAR) for incoming freshman at the University of Tennessee at Martin is set for July 18.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Boling University Center, followed by a welcome at 8:30 and informational sessions at 9 a.m.

Students must have applied for admission and received a tentative or final acceptance letter to attend SOAR. And, advance SOAR registration is required, according to UT Martin.

Students will meet with academic advisers and register for classes; tour the campus, residence halls and University Village; receive information about student activities, housing and financial aid; and hear detailed information about First-Year Initiative, an orientation for freshmen the week before classes.

Students should attend both SOAR and First-Year Initiative before fall semester, which begins August 25.

According to UT Martin, informational sessions for students and parents will cover student health services, public safety, the bookstore, student employment and other topics. Additional concurrent sessions cover student activities, Greek life, housing and meal plans.

Administrative offices will be open, and students and parents will have additional time to visit with housing, admissions and financial aid staff members.

For more information, call the office of admissions toll free at 1-800-829-UTM1 or 731-881-7027. Online registration is also available at www.utm.edu.

