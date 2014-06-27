Tyler Stone joins Pacers summer league team

Former Southeast Missouri Redhawk and ALL-OVC performer Tyler Stone has joined the Indiana Pacers summer league team.Stone averaged 19.3 points a game and 9.5 rebounds this season for the Southeast Redhawks.Stone will report to Indiana on June 30 before he heads to the Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League. Games will take place from July 5 to July 11. There will be 25 games over a seven day period. Teams include the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana Pacers Summer League Schedule:

Saturday, July 5

Brooklyn (Visitor) at Indiana (Home), 9 a.m., ET

Monday, July 7

Indiana (Visitor) at Boston (Home), 3 p.m., ET

Wednesday, July 9

Indiana (Visitor) at Oklahoma City (Home), 3 p.m., ET

Thursday, July 10

Indiana (Visitor) at Miami (Home), 3 p.m., ET

Friday, July 11

6th place at 5th place, 8 a.m., ET

4th place at 3rd place, 10 a.m., ET

2nd at 1st place, Noon, ET

8th place at 7th place, 2 p.m., ET

10th place at 9th place, 4 p.m., ET

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

