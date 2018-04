Tips for preventing mosquito bites

Anytime you are going outside, spray your skin and clothes with bug repellent containing the chemical deet

Children between the ages of 2-12 years old should use sprays containing no more than 10% deet

Anyone above the age of 12 years old should use repellents with no more than 50% deet

Wear long clothing

Avoid extensive outdoor time at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Avoid areas with standing water

Clean out standing water around the home in places like lawn decorations, toys and gardening supplies

Change water in birdbaths, pet water bowls, smalls fountains about every other day

Summer is just about in full swing throughout the Heartland and with that means the bugs are out.Mosquito bites can not only cause temporary discomfort but they can also carry deadly diseases like West Nile virus.Here are some tips from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department on how you can avoid bites this summer season:The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says children and the elderly are especially susceptible to West Nile because they typically have weaker immune systems.Check the Health Department's website for more information.