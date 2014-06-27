Tips for preventing mosquito bites - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tips for preventing mosquito bites

Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Summer is just about in full swing throughout the Heartland and with that means the bugs are out.

Mosquito bites can not only cause temporary discomfort but they can also carry deadly diseases like West Nile virus.

Here are some tips from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department on how you can avoid bites this summer season:

  • Anytime you are going outside, spray your skin and clothes with bug repellent containing the chemical deet
  • Children between the ages of 2-12 years old should use sprays containing no more than 10% deet
  • Anyone above the age of 12 years old should use repellents with no more than 50% deet
  • Wear long clothing
  • Avoid extensive outdoor time at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active
  • Avoid areas with standing water
  • Clean out standing water around the home in places like lawn decorations, toys and gardening supplies
  • Change water in birdbaths, pet water bowls, smalls fountains about every other day
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says children and the elderly are especially susceptible to West Nile because they typically have weaker immune systems.

Check the Health Department's website for more information.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

  • Your smile says a lot about your health

    Your smile says a lot about your health

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:51:01 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:26:21 GMT
    Poor oral health can lead to problems down the road. (Source: CNN)Poor oral health can lead to problems down the road. (Source: CNN)

    A smile can tell you if a person is happy, but did you know it can also tell you if they're healthy?

    A smile can tell you if a person is happy, but did you know it can also tell you if they're healthy?

    •   
Powered by Frankly