Model aircraft show brings people to Heartland

You're guaranteed to see some cool tricks and flips at the Annual Model Aircraft Acrobatic contest this weekend.Not only will there be cool stunts, but also cool planes like the Captain America model plane.While the pilots must be part of a specific club, anyone is welcome to watch.It's a free event, and there will be concession stands, but they encourage you to bring a lawn chair.Joe Smith has been a pilot for about five years and says it's a fun event with people from all over the country."People don't think of this type of flying when they think of c planes, they think of things you got from Walmart and you fly in your back yard but here it's an extreme level of aerobatics that most people are never used to seeing and most people get very excited by it," said Smith."Aircraft performing very wild acrobatics and the closer to the ground they can perform them, the better it is, that's what they're striving to do the acrobatics just as close to the ground, right on the deck," said Rick Renfrow.They're expecting close to 150 pilots, which is up from years past after a strong social media push.The show will be all day at the Galaxy Park in Cape Girardeau County.If you want to join the local club, visit their website here