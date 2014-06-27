Water flushing to begin in Jackson on July 7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Water flushing to begin in Jackson on July 7

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Jackson will begin flushing the water distribution and hydrant system on the east side of town starting Monday, July 7. This will continue daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until the program is complete.

Fire Department crews flush water mains and hydrants once per year to remove any mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, improve water quality, and to maintain the valves and hydrants in the system.

And, Because the city’s water supply is a loop-type system, every household, business and industry may be impacted, regardless of the location of the flushing.

Public Works says residents' water may appear cloudy or discolored while the lines are flushed. That is due to a temporary stirring of sediments.

They suggest while in your neighborhood that you:

· Refrain from doing the laundry because the sediments can damage and discolor your laundry, particularly whites.

· Open and run your taps to clear up any discoloration that may still exist. Discoloration may persist for a few days after flushing is completed.

· Wait for the water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.

Residents can quickly clear up the discolored water in their homes or businesses by flushing water through the plumbing. Recommended locations for flushing plumbing are outside spigots and bathtubs.

Public Works also offers these tips:

· Residents should not wash clothes in water that is discolored as this could result in stains.

· The day following the flush of the water main is a good time for residents to do a thorough cleaning of the plumbing in their homes.

· The city suggests letting water flush from all faucets for about five minutes while flushing toilets.

· You will also want to remove faucet screens and clean any sediment that collects on the screens.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

