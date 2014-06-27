Co-working community to take space in Cape Girardeau's former Federal Building

The former Federal Building in Cape Girardeau has new tenants.According to co-founders Chris Foeste and Dr. James Stapleton, a company named Codefi will be taking up space in the building.The founders said Codefi will be a co-working community designed for innovative collaboration.They say the idea is to make talented people do things better together than alone."If you're a one person entrepreneur and you have your business it may be in a different realm than another entrepreneur has. And so they maybe able to share talents and exchange ideas or work with each other's companies to help collaborate and create better products for each other's company," Foeste said.The co-founders said they hope to make it a space where you can get a one-day working pass or unlimited access each month. The office space will include wifi, coffee and snacks, conference and meeting spaces, Skype booths and copying.Stapelton said he hopes this encourages other entrepreneurs to take up shop in the downtown area."The basic idea is that talented people can learn more, create more, produce more working together and our hope is then when those businesses are developed here they fall out into other spaces in the downtown area and the rest of Cape Girardeau," Stapelton said.The two founders say the service serves as a model for creating new communities.They are currently searching for members to fill the space.

Codefi plans to hold a launch party that's open to the public and features free drinks and snacks and a chance to explore this unique space on Friday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. Codefi is located at 339 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

For more information on pricing and how you can get involved, visit: http://www.codefiworks.com



