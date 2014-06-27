Jackson man accused of trying to hit woman's husband with fishin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson man accused of trying to hit woman's husband with fishing pole

Matthew Jones (Source: Jackson PD) Matthew Jones (Source: Jackson PD)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Missouri man faces charges after police say he tried to hit a woman's husband with a fishing pole in the city park.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Matthew Jones, 33, of Jackson, faces charges of public intoxication, peace disturbance and assault third degree.

Police say they got a report Wednesday of a man in the Jackson City Park that might be drunk and disturbing people.

Officers responded to that area and an investigation took place.

Officers learned Jones reportedly made unwanted and aggressive comments to a female walking in the park.

The female immediately left the area and informed her husband of the incident. Police say the woman's husband returned to the park and tried to speak with Jones.

Police say Jones tried to hit the woman's husband with the fishing pole, and then ran from the area.

