West Nile virus prevention - Blueberry cake - Sunglasses

Water is standing in many places across the Heartland after days of rain. Nick Chabarria gives us some mosquito prevention tips after health officials say a Lebanon, Mo. likely died of West Nile Virus.



Grant Dade has possible rain in your weekend forecast.



A house fire that authorities are calling suspicious is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

Scott County authorities say a Sikeston couple is in custody and a home burglary case is solved

A federal grand jury returned a 23-count indictment on Wednesday charging 22 people with various offenses relating to a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in the Middle Tennessee area, northern Alabama and St. Louis, MO, according to David Rivera, U.S. Attorney for the Middle Tennessee District of Tennessee.



The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected in a theft from a business.



Allison Twaits introduces us to one of the drivers in the Du Quoin Street Machine Nationals that kicks off today.



Wallet Hub has compared the 150 largest U.S. cities, utilizing information like family salary, housing costs, school system rankings, crime rates and more, to rank the cities from worst to best for families. These are the 10 worst.



In case you missed Heartland News at Noon, today's Heartland Cooks recipe of blueberry cake has been very popular. Here's the recipe.



June 27 is National Sunglasses Day! It may be cloudy with rain showers, but wear your shades with pride!

