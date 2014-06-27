MO State Highway Patrol commissions 34 new Troopers

Colonel Ron Replogle, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced that 34 new troopers were commissioned in a ceremony on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.

Governor Jay Nixon gave the keynote address during the June 27 graduation ceremony.

Listed below are the names, hometowns and first assignments for members of the 98th Recruit Class:

· Matthew P. Acord, Bonne Terre, MO, Troop F, Miller County

· Ruthanne A. Altaffer, Springfield, MO, Troop D, Greene County

· Grant A. Ayres, Jefferson City, MO, Troop I, Crawford County

· Daniel R. Becker, Athens, IL, Troop A, Platte County

· Logan M. Bolton, Salem, IL, Troop C, Jefferson County

· Jeffrey J. Burnett, Sparks, NV, Troop C, St. Charles, County

· Keenan J. Cool, Newton, MO, Troop H, Daviess/DeKalb Counties

· Cathryn L. Davis, Wright City, MO, Troop G, N. Howell/Shannon Counties

· Krystalyn H. Davis, St. Joseph, MO, Troop H, Andrew/Buchanan Counties

· Iris R. Elfrink, Leopold, MO, Troop E, New Madrid/Mississippi/Scott Counties

· Matthew R. Freeman, Kennett, MO, Troop E, New Madrid/Pemiscot Counties

· Mark A. Frigy, Decatur, IL, Troop C, Franklin County

· Gregory T. Hackett, Springfield, MO, Troop I, Pulaski/Maries County

· Landon J. Haggett, Dexter, MO, Troop E, New Madrid/Pemiscot Counties

· Jacob R. Hardy, McKenzie, TN, Troop F, Camden County

· Brandon L. Harris, Jefferson City, MO, Troop F, Boone County

· David W. Henley Jr., Nevada, MO, Troop D, Greene County

· Kyle L. Huggins, Poplar Bluff, MO, Troop E, Butler/Ripley Counties

· Nicholas W. March, Columbia, MO, Troop C, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

· Brian N. Marquart, Ballwin, MO, Troop A, Clay County

· Thomas W. Meyer, West Plains, MO, Troop D, Greene County

· Tyler W. O'Brien, Springfield, IL, Troop B, Randolph/Monroe Counties

· Matthew R. Parker, Springfield, MO, Troop F, Camden County

· Matthew H. Riley, Atlanta, MO, Troop B, Clark/Scotland Counties

· Roberto A. Rizo, Rolla, MO, Troop I, Phelps/Maries Counties

· Jose Sanchez Jr., Glendale, AZ, Troop C, North St. Louis County

· Keith D. Scruggs, Overland, MO, Troop C, South St. Louis County

· Spencer D. Sears, Gravois Mills, MO, Troop A, Clay County

· Alex J. Shibley, Desloge, MO, Troop C, Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

· Shaun P. Sprague, Agency, MO, Troop H, Andrew/Buchanan Counties

· Tyler R. Stults, Branson, MO, Troop B, Marion/Ralls Counties

· Cody D. Tucker, Corning, AR, Troop E, Wayne County

· Gregory T. Ulm, Dexter, MO, Troop G, Carter/Reynolds Counties

· Ethan N. Wilson, Aurora, MO, Troop A, Platte County

The new troopers will report for duty in their assigned troops on July 14.

