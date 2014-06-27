Carbondale police ask for help identifying man after business theft

It happened on June 15 on the 2300 block of Reed Station Parkway. (Source: Carbondale PD)

The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a man suspected in a theft from a business.It happened on June 15 on the 2300 block of Reed Station Parkway.Someone took mislaid property from the victim.A person and a vehicle were captured on photos. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

