Carbondale police investigate 2 vehicle burglaries

Carbondale police are investigating two vehicle burglaries



Police responded to the 700 block of West Elm Street on June 22.



Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property around 10:15 p.m. on June 21 and 12:15 p.m. on June 22.

Police also responded to the 800 block of West Schwartz in reference to a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle on June 22. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property around 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on June 20.



Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

