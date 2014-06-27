Sikeston couple, 2 others taken into custody in connection to bu - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston couple, 2 others taken into custody in connection to burglary

Blake Greer (Source: Scott County SO) Blake Greer (Source: Scott County SO)
Tiffany Franklin (Source: Scott County SO) Tiffany Franklin (Source: Scott County SO)
Christopher Greer (Source: Scott County SO) Christopher Greer (Source: Scott County SO)
Earl McDade (Source: Scott County SO) Earl McDade (Source: Scott County SO)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott County Sheriff's Office made two more arrests in connection with a burglary in Sikeston on Thursday night, June 26.

Christopher Greer, 18 and Earl McDade, 18, of 612 Dorothy Street, Sikeston were taken into custody by Scott County deputies at their home in Sikeston.

The pair was arrested by deputies during a search warrant that was obtained by the agency as part of an on-going investigation that started on Thursday night.

Deputies say they recovered of U.S. and foreign coins, other cash and baseball cards. It is believed by investigators that the recovered items are from a burglary that happened in Sikeston.

Greer and McDade were booked into the Scott County Jail.

Greer and McDade both face felony charges of receiving stolen property. Bond was set by the court at $2,500.00 each cash or surety.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglary investigation continued from Thursday night into Friday and they received information about more stolen property inside the Dorothy Street home.

They got a search warrant for the home and while searching it, they say they recovered the additional stolen items.

Among the items recovered were foreign coins, other currency and baseball cards. Deputies say they believe the items are from a burglary in Sikeston, Mo.

A Sikeston couple was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the burglary investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, 21-year-old Blake Greer and 22-year-old Tiffany Franklin, of the 1400 block of Henry Street in Sikeston were arrested.

Greer has been charged with the class C felony of receiving stolen property. Bond was been set by the court at $5,000 cash or surety.

A deputy received information that stolen property taken in a burglary from a Sikeston home was inside the Henry Street home.

Permission to search the Henry St. home was received and after a search deputies say they found several stolen items.

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were notified, and came to the home. DPS was working on the case.

Items recovered included jewelry, silverware, coins and electronics.

It is believed by investigators that some of the recovered items are from other burglaries in or near Sikeston. However, the owners have not been identified.

Greer and Franklin were booked into the Scott County Jail.

Officers then learned more stolen property was in a building in the West View neighborhood.

Deputies applied for and received a search warrant. A safe was found there that was reported stolen from a Sikeston home.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly