Sikeston couple, 2 others taken into custody in connection to burglary

The Scott County Sheriff's Office made two more arrests in connection with a burglary in Sikeston on Thursday night, June 26.

Christopher Greer, 18 and Earl McDade, 18, of 612 Dorothy Street, Sikeston were taken into custody by Scott County deputies at their home in Sikeston.

The pair was arrested by deputies during a search warrant that was obtained by the agency as part of an on-going investigation that started on Thursday night.

Deputies say they recovered of U.S. and foreign coins, other cash and baseball cards. It is believed by investigators that the recovered items are from a burglary that happened in Sikeston.

Greer and McDade were booked into the Scott County Jail.

Greer and McDade both face felony charges of receiving stolen property. Bond was set by the court at $2,500.00 each cash or surety.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglary investigation continued from Thursday night into Friday and they received information about more stolen property inside the Dorothy Street home.

They got a search warrant for the home and while searching it, they say they recovered the additional stolen items.

A Sikeston couple was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the burglary investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, 21-year-old Blake Greer and 22-year-old Tiffany Franklin, of the 1400 block of Henry Street in Sikeston were arrested.

Greer has been charged with the class C felony of receiving stolen property. Bond was been set by the court at $5,000 cash or surety.

A deputy received information that stolen property taken in a burglary from a Sikeston home was inside the Henry Street home.

Permission to search the Henry St. home was received and after a search deputies say they found several stolen items.

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were notified, and came to the home. DPS was working on the case.

Items recovered included jewelry, silverware, coins and electronics.

It is believed by investigators that some of the recovered items are from other burglaries in or near Sikeston. However, the owners have not been identified.

Greer and Franklin were booked into the Scott County Jail.

Officers then learned more stolen property was in a building in the West View neighborhood.

Deputies applied for and received a search warrant. A safe was found there that was reported stolen from a Sikeston home.

