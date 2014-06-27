18-year-old injured in car crash near Malden

An 18-year-old was injured after a crash near Malden, Missouri on Thursday, June 26.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 3:20 p.m. on Route J, two miles west of Malden in Dunklin County.

Troopers say a car driven by Sydney N. Hooten, 18, of Gideon pulled into the path of a Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe then t-boned Hooten's car.

Hooten received serious injuries and was taken by Medic One to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe, Jane V. McLeod received moderate injuries and was taken by Medic One to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

It's unknown if Hooten was wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say McLeod was fastened in her seatbelt during the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office and the Malden Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.