It's National Sunglasses Day!

June 27 is National Sunglasses Day! Wear your shades with pride which protecting your eyes!

Spending long hours in the sun without eye protection can damage your eyes by contributing to cataracts, macular degeneration, and growths on the eye, according to The Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Sunglasses also play a vital role in shielding the fragile tissue around the eye, according to WebMD.



The Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology gives the following recommendations on when to wear your shades:

-during the summer

-when the level of ultraviolet radiation (UVA and UVB) is at least three times higher than during the winter

-when at the beach or in the water

-when participating in winter sports, especially at high altitudes

-when using medications that can cause photosentivity.



Tips for picking the perfect pair of shades:



Look for complete UVA/UVB protection

-lenses block 99% or 100% of UVB and UVA rays. Lenses meet standards set by the American National Standards Institute.



Choose the right hue

-yellow or rose tinted lenses can make it difficult to distinguish changes in traffic lights. Gray, green, and brown lenses minimize color distortion, and are a better choice when you’ll be behind the wheel, according to WebMD.



Opt for polarized lenses if you spend a lot of time on water

-Polarized lenses reduce glare by filtering out the reflected sunlight that bounces off surfaces like water or pavement.



Consider the quality of the lenses

-To judge the quality of nonprescription sunglasses, look at something with a rectangular pattern, such as floor tile. Hold the glasses at a comfortable distance and cover one eye. Move the glasses slowly from side to side, then up and down. If the lines stay straight, the lenses are fine. If the lines wiggle, especially in the center of the lens, try another pair, according to The Foundation of the American Academy Ophthalmology.



Go Big!

-Wraparound glasses are shaped to keep light from shining around the frames and into your eyes.



Find the right fit

-sunglass frames should fit snugly on your nose and ears without pinching or rubbing. Choose a pair that fits close to your face around the brow area, but not so close that your eyelashes are hitting the lenses to prevent light from hitting your eyes from above.



