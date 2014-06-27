It's National Sunglasses Day!

If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.
A new stem cell transplant might help preserve or even restore vision being lost to the dry form of age-related macular degeneration, a new pilot clinical trial has shown.
Babies who contract Zika virus early in infancy should have long-term monitoring, a new animal study suggests.
Science says you can get your coffee buzz without fear of cancer, so experts say you can forget that recent controversial California law.
Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
A smile can tell you if a person is happy, but did you know it can also tell you if they're healthy?
The dentist is a place that often leaves us with some pain or discomfort and sometimes dentists will write you a prescription to deal with the pain. But that could soon change.
An AIDS researcher from Maryland has been selected to run the government's top public health agency.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.
New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.
For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.
The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th. Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen. The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.
