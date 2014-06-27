Heartland Cooks 6/27/14 - Amy's "Something Blue" Blueberry Cake

Every bride is supposed to have something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on her wedding day. “Something Blue” Blueberry Cake covers all the bases for Heartland Cook Amy Streiler. It’s an old recipe given to Amy by her future mother-in-law, so it’s new to her. That makes the recipe borrowed and the blueberries make it blue. Amy and fiancé Tommy Dawson will tie the knot on September 20, 2014. In the meantime they enjoy some time together in the kitchen and share a recipe that’ll quickly become one of your favorites.

Ingredients:

Cake:

2/3 cup butter (melted)

2 eggs

1 3/4 cup sugar (divided)

1 cup milk

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups blueberries

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Icing:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3-4 Tablespoons water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt a stick and a half of butter in the microwave. Stir together eggs, milk, melted butter and 1 ½ cups sugar. Reserve remaining ¼ cup sugar for later.

Add flour, baking powder, and salt to mixing bowl and beat with an electric mixer.

Using a spatula, stir in 1 ½ cup of blueberries. Pour batter into a greased 9 x 13 baking pan. Drop remaining blueberries on top.



Sprinkle the top with remaining 1/4 cup of sugar mixed with cinnamon.



Bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

As the cake is baking, combine powdered sugar, vanilla and 3-4 Tablespoons of water in a small mixing bowl. Mix until all sugar dissolves. (You may need to add more water if the icing is too thick).

Drizzle icing over the top of the cake fresh out of the oven for best results.

Enjoy!

