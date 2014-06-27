Funeral arrangements announced for Kelly student

Hundreds of people paid their respects at Kelly High School on Tuesday. There were a lot of flowers, signs and balloons to remember Kaden Robert.

Hundreds gather to remember teen killed in accidental shooting at school parking lot

Funeral arrangements for a Kelly High School student killed by gunfire have been announced.

Visitation for Kaden Robert is at the Kelly High School gym on Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. at St. Denis Parish on Saturday.

The parish is located at 135 N. Winchester in Benton.

The high school is located at 4035 Missouri 77 in Benton, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Walter, they received a 911 call at about 8:16 p.m. on Monday, June 23 of a person shot at Kelly School on Highway 77.

He said responding officers found 15-year-old Kaden Robert of Benton unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He said Robert was in a vehicle on the parking lot when they arrived on the scene.

