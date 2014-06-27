Johnston City woman facing burglary, other charges

Benton, Illinois police Johnston City woman is facing several charges after being accused of a burglary.

On June 26, Benton Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Della Street for a criminal trespass complaint.

After the investigation, police took Nichole R. Maynor-Gower, 33, of Johnston City, Illinois into custody.

Police say she faces charges of criminal trespass to real property, criminal trespass to residence and residential burglary.

Gower was booked into the Franklin County Jail.

