Murray woman injured in crash after vehicle went airborne

Sheriff's deputies say a Murray, Kentucky woman was hospitalized following a crash on Friday morning after her vehicle went airborne and hit some trees.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, it happened shortly before 7:23 p.m. The call came in that someone was trapped in their vehicle after a car crash.

Deputies say 51-year-old Patricia Cornelius was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The vehicle was cut open by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray Fire-Rescue.

An initial investigation shows the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, went airborne and wrapped around another tree.

Emergency personal were on the scene for around three hours.

Deputies say the investigation continues.

