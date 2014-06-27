Suspicious house fire under investigation in Cape Girardeau

A house fire that authorities are calling suspicious is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.The fire happened at 1200 North Spanish Street and crews arrived on scene around 1 a.m., according to Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

According to the Cape Girardeau fire department, the structure was 50 percent involved when crews arrived. Heavy fire was coming through the roof and a truck in the back was on fire.

Four engines, one ladder truck and two chief officers responded to the blaze.

There was extensive damage to the home along with damage to a neighboring home.

Scott City Fire, Jackson Fire, and other crews were called in to help cover the city as Cape Girardeau firefighters worked the fire.

Hickey says a man who was remodeling the home was burning debris in the backyard Thursday. It is unknown if that fire is connected to the house fire.

The state fire marshal was on scene investigating the situation.

The home has extensive damage and could be a total loss, Hickey said.

Why the fire is considered suspicious is unknown at this time.