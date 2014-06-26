Cape Girardeau Police Dept. announces recent promotions

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri Police Department announced some recent promotions that will be effective on July 1.



Captain Jack Wimp and Lieutenant Mark Majoros will be promoted to the rank of assistant chief. Sergeants Rodney Barker, Donald Perry, Jr. and Bradley Smith will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.



Captain Jack Wimp is a 28-year veteran. He has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate of the FBI-NA Academy in Quantico, Virginia and is also a graduate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Supervisory School. He holds a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments included patrol and detective division, traffic division supervisor and most recently as commander of support services. Captain Wimp will be promoted to assistant chief and continue as the support services commander.



Lieutenant Mark Majoros is a 34-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate of the FBI-NA Academy in Quantico, Virginia and is also a graduate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Supervisory School. He holds a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments include patrol division, Southeast Missouri Regional Drug Task Force, special operations supervisor, and most recently as the chief of detectives. He is also the current commander for the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, a position he has held for three years. Lieutenant Majoros will be promoted to assistant chief and will be assigned as the operations bureau commander.

Sergeant Rodney Barker is a 27-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University and a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. He has spent his entire career in the patrol division, serving as a platoon sergeant for the past 14 years. Sergeant Barker will be promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned as the patrol commander.

Sergeant Donald Perry, Jr. is a 25-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate from the Northeast Counterdrug Polygraph Training Center (Academic Phase) and holds a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments include patrol division, Southeast Missouri Regional Drug Task Force, and he has served the detective division for the past 13 years. Sergeant Perry will be promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned as the chief of detectives.

Sergeant Bradley Smith is an 18-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University and a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments include detective division, Special Response Team, and patrol division, serving as a platoon sergeant for the past three years. Sergeant Smith will be promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned as the special operations commander.

In addition, the following officers will be promoted to sergeant:



Jeffrey Bonham

Darren Estes

Joseph Hann

The following officers will be promoted to corporal:

Bryan Blanner

Cary Dunavan

Bradley Neels

Brian Vassalli

The police department said they would like to congratulate each listed officer on their promotions.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.