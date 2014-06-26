Cape Girardeau Police Dept. announces recent promotions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Police Dept. announces recent promotions

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Captain Jack Wimp (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Captain Jack Wimp (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Lieutenant Mark Majoros (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Lieutenant Mark Majoros (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Sergeant Rodney Barker (Source: Cape GIrardeau Police Department) Sergeant Rodney Barker (Source: Cape GIrardeau Police Department)
Sergeant Donald Perry, Jr. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Sergeant Donald Perry, Jr. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Sergeant Bradley Smith (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Sergeant Bradley Smith (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri Police Department announced some recent promotions that will be effective on July 1.

Captain Jack Wimp and Lieutenant Mark Majoros will be promoted to the rank of assistant chief. Sergeants Rodney Barker, Donald Perry, Jr. and Bradley Smith will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Captain Jack Wimp is a 28-year veteran. He has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate of the FBI-NA Academy in Quantico, Virginia and is also a graduate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Supervisory School. He holds a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments included patrol and detective division, traffic division supervisor and most recently as commander of support services. Captain Wimp will be promoted to assistant chief and continue as the support services commander.

Lieutenant Mark Majoros is a 34-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate of the FBI-NA Academy in Quantico, Virginia and is also a graduate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Supervisory School. He holds a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments include patrol division, Southeast Missouri Regional Drug Task Force, special operations supervisor, and most recently as the chief of detectives. He is also the current commander for the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, a position he has held for three years. Lieutenant Majoros will be promoted to assistant chief and will be assigned as the operations bureau commander.

Sergeant Rodney Barker is a 27-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University and a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. He has spent his entire career in the patrol division, serving as a platoon sergeant for the past 14 years. Sergeant Barker will be promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned as the patrol commander.

Sergeant Donald Perry, Jr. is a 25-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate from the Northeast Counterdrug Polygraph Training Center (Academic Phase) and holds a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments include patrol division, Southeast Missouri Regional Drug Task Force, and he has served the detective division for the past 13 years. Sergeant Perry will be promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned as the chief of detectives.

Sergeant Bradley Smith is an 18-year veteran. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University and a POST Commission through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. His previous assignments include detective division, Special Response Team, and patrol division, serving as a platoon sergeant for the past three years. Sergeant Smith will be promoted to lieutenant and will be assigned as the special operations commander.

In addition, the following officers will be promoted to sergeant:

  • Jeffrey Bonham
  • Darren Estes
  • Joseph Hann

The following officers will be promoted to corporal:

  • Bryan Blanner
  • Cary Dunavan
  • Bradley Neels
  • Brian Vassalli

The police department said they would like to congratulate each listed officer on their promotions.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly