Cape Girardeau man experiences World Cup firsthand

Ten days at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, that's what a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man got to experience first hand.Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Young said he's been a soccer fan since he was born.

After entering the "FIFA lottery" and winning a spot to purchase a ticket, Young said he couldn't turn down the opportunity to go.

Young had never before gone to an international soccer game. So, when he traveled to Brazil and saw two World Cup games, the U.S. and Ghana, and Greece vs. Japan, Young said it was a dream come true.

"I saw the USA Ghana game and that was amazing... I had never been to an international game. I'm a big soccer fan. Played it, you know love soccer, my whole entire life, that's what I've known and I never had experienced that," Young said.

After experience the World Cup in Brazil, Young said he now has his sights set on going to the World Cup in Russia in 2018.



