2 arrested after deputies say they stopped burglary in progress

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Jayne Raye Love (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Jayne Raye Love (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
Ronald Powell, Jr. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Ronald Powell, Jr. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with a burglary investigation in Mississippi County, Missouri.

Ronald Powell, Junior, 38, of Charleston, Mo. and Jayne Raye Love, 32, of East Prairie, Mo., are each charged with burglary second degree and misdemeanor trespassing. Their bonds were initially set at $25,000, but both were released on recognizance after their court appearances on Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, the investigation began early on Monday afternoon when a deputy was contacted by a man needing to get into an apartment in the Eagles Landing subdivision.

In the deputy's report it said that the man, Powell, Jr., claimed to have a key and the tenant's permission to go in and take out electronics from the apartment. The deputy explained to him that the apartment had been abandoned and to try to prevent it being broken into, housing management had recently changed the locks.

The deputy then told Powell not to enter the apartment until he was told he could do so by public house management.

Shortly after, another deputy was dispatched to a burglary in progress in the Eagles Landing subdivision.

When he arrived, he said he saw Powell, Love and a juvenile standing outside the building, along with the former tenant who had allegedly abandoned the apartment.

Because the call involved public housing property, the deputy turned the investigation over to the first deputy.

The sheriff's department said when he arrived, the deputy noticed a screen had been cut and the window had been damaged. After his investigation, the deputy said he had probable cause to believe the juvenile climbed through the window and then opened the door for the adults.

He said at that time, he believes Powell and Love entered the apartment to get the former tenant's personal belongings, but the Mississippi County deputies and an East Prairie police officer arrived before any property could be taken from the apartment.

