Anti-Bullying bill now law in Illinois

In a new study by the University of California, Los Angeles, 83 percent of girls and 79 percent of boys report being bullied in school.

It is a problem happening in our workplaces, on social media and most frequently in our children's schools.

The fight against bullying has made its way into Illinois state law. Governor Pat Quinn signed legislation Thursday aimed at cracking down on bullying.

Effective immediately, a new anti-bullying bill sets standards for how school administrators in Illinois deal with reports that students are being bullied.

It is a problem Illinois lawmakers want to erase.

House Bill 5707 requires all school districts to create an anti bullying policy.

All cases of bullying would be investigated and reported to parents.

Yearly reports would also be a required.

Jamie Follis saw firsthand at her daughter's school district when she faced a bully at her school.

"I think that helped a lot, we spoke with the administrator and they dealt very well with it and they pretty much took care of it for us," Follis said.

Her big sister Sidney has seen bullying happen but knows exactly what to do because the anti-bullying policy already in her school.

Heartland News asked, if you ever were in any sort of situation what would you do at Marion?

"I would always go to the teacher that I feel most comfortable with and I would talk to them," Sidney Follis said. "She is very nice and I feel like I can talk to her about anything and very kind."

But, not every student or teacher knows how to handle a bullying situation. Follis thinks the new bill is a good idea, so students can focus on learning.

"There is other people that understands that there are problems out there with this, and it really needs to be watched," she said.

