Marshall Co. students win award for invention

A group of Marshall County, Kentucky high school students have won an award at a national competition in Washington, D.C.

The Nighthawks took their firefighting invention to the E-cybermission competition in Washington.

The group won the People's Choice award for favorite project.

Members of the group won iPads for their invention.

The team was one of only 20 allowed to compete in the national competition.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.