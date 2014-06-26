Fight continues after same-sex couples marry in Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fight continues after same-sex couples marry in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The fight is on over gay marriage in Missouri.

Attorney General Chris Koster sued the city of St. Louis, a day after a municipal judge there married four couples in open opposition to the state's Constitutional ban.

"Then we put in the brides information and answer those questions," Scott R. Clark, the Recorder of Deeds in Cape Girardeau County said.

It's a step towards the altar, filling out a marriage license.

Clark said, when couples fill out the application, they sign saying they are following the law.

"That we are free to marry under the laws of the state," Clark said.

But on Wednesday, St. Louis city officials directly challenged that law by marrying four same sex couples.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay called it a proud moment for him as a citizen and as mayor as the four couples exchanged vows in his office.

St. Louis is the first municipality mounting a direct challenge of the state ban.

But Attorney General Chris Koster fired back, suing the city Thursday morning.

"We get daily phone calls about what do I need to bring, what do I need to do," Clark said.

Back in Cape Girardeau County, Clark said any couple is free to fill out the application, but under the Missouri statute, a recorder can only issue licenses to a man and a woman.

Missouri voters adopted an amendment in 2004, saying that in order for a marriage to be valid in Missouri, it must be between a man and a woman.

St. Louis officials have agreed not to issue any more marriage licenses to same-sex couples without notifying the court.

However, city officials say they plan to challenge the ban all the way to the U.S. Supreme court if necessary.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

