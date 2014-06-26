Regents approve renovations for Show Me Center

The Show Me Center opened in 1987 (Source: Southeast Mo. State)

The Southeast Missouri State Board of Regents have approved a list of high priority improvements to upgrade the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to the university, the improvements total $9.49 million to include infrastructure and building improvements.

Those improvements include the facility’s telescopic seating, scoreboard system, sound and lighting systems, roof, rigging grid, front meeting rooms and parking lots.

Construction is expected to be completed during two phases, and is set to begin in the summer 2015.

The building opened in 1987.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.