Mark Redburn named head softball coach at SEMO

Mark Redburn named head softball coach at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University has named a new head softball coach.

Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt announced on Thursday that Mark Redburn has been hired.

"After conducting a national search, we are very pleased to introduce Mark Redburn as the new head softball coach at Southeast Missouri State," said Senior Associate Director of Athletics and Softball Committee Chair Cindy Gannon. "Mark brings extensive knowledge of softball, a vast amount of coaching experience and a great passion for the sport. We are excited for Mark to begin his duties at Southeast and welcome him to the Redhawks family."

The fourth head coach in Southeast softball history, Redburn won 90 games in five years during his previous head coaching stint at the University of Evansville.

A native of St. Charles, Mo., Redburn graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1993 and received his master's degree in Athletics/Activities Administration from William Woods University.

He and his wife, Tracy, have two sons, Joe and Jack.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

