New Madrid sheriff's office says no black mold in jail

The New Madrid County sheriff's office says they've received several questions concerning black mold in the New Madrid County Jail, and rumors of it being shut down.

The sheriff's office says the jail is not closing down.

According to the sheriff's office, Sheriff Terry Stevens and the New Madrid County Commissioners had an environmental survey company test for black mold, and air quality issues in the jail.

The results of these tests indicated the New Madrid County Jail did not have a black mold problem.

Both the tape lifts and air samples came back with insignificant levels of mold, according to the sheriff's office. The tests did indicate the presence of common green mold in the shower areas of the jail.



