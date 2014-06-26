Men biking to raise money for veteran's wall - City hopes to reduce empty buildings downtown - Cape Girardeau man returns from Brazil

Good evening,

In continuing coverage of a story we told you about earlier this month, Todd Tumminia caught up with three Heartland men who are biking the Katy Trail to raise money for the Butler County veteran's wall. Watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 for the latest.



The city of Cape Girardeau held an open house on Thursday. They hope to reduce the number of vacant buildings downtown. Nichole Cartmell attended the tour and will explain what residents and current downtown business owners are hoping for, coming up on Heartland News.



An employee of Caruthersville City Hall was stabbed multiple times by a man who was mad his water was turned off, according to police. Mollie Lair was in Caruthersville today and will have more on this story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The fight against bullying has made its way into Illinois state law. Governor Pat Quinn signed legislation on Thursday aimed at cracking down on bullying. Allison Twaits talked to Marion school officials about their bullying policy. You can click here for the story.



The fight is on over gay marriage in Missouri. Attorney General Chris Koster sued the city of St. Louis, a day after municipal judge there married four couples in open opposition to the state's constitutional ban. Christy Millweard talked to Scott R. Clark, the recorder of deeds in Cape Girardeau County about that challenge. You can click here to see what he said.



Missouri legislation in front of Gov. Jay Nixon would allow medical school graduates to start seeing patients sooner. Some might not prefer being seen by an assistant, but Biology Professor Jim Champine at Southeast Missouri State University said it's not unreasonable to think that they could do limited things with proper supervision.



Attorneys in a potential death penalty case are arguing that if their client is convicted they should be able to describe in detail to jurors considering lethal injection how they client would die.

In national news, Luis Suarez has left the World Cup with one of the longest bans in tournament history, and his reputation once again in tatters. The Uruguay forward, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, was banned by FIFA for biting an Italian opponent. It was the third time he’s been suspended for biting an opponent.

With all the talk about the World Cup, we talked to a Cape Girardeau resident who experienced it himself. The former goalie just got back from a 10-day trip to Brazil where he saw the match-up between U.S. and Ghana, as well as Greece and Japan. You won't want to miss his story, coming up.



