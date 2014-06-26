I-24/Purchase Pkwy Interchange public meeting on I-69 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-24/Purchase Pkwy Interchange public meeting on I-69

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

There will be a public meeting Thursday night on I-24/Purchase Parkway Interchange upgrades for Interstate 69.

According to a spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Calvert City Civic Center.

