Caruthersville City Hall stabbing - IL anti-bullying law - GM halts sales of Cruze

GM is ordering dealerships to stop selling some Chevy Cruze models.

There is a stabbing investigation underway in Caruthersville, Missouri.

According to Caruthersville, Missouri police, there was a stabbing Thursday morning at the City Hall. The chief of police says the suspect was mad his water was turned off. Mollie Lair has more details tonight at 5:00.

Illinois' public schools will have to instate anti-bullying policies under a new law signed today. Allison Twaits has been following this story, and has more tonight at 6:00.

Missouri legislation in front of Gov. Jay Nixon would allow medical school graduates to start seeing patients sooner. Nick Chabarria has the details at 6:03.

Grant Dade says a few widely scattered showers and maybe a T' storm tonight. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 6:08.

St. Louis officials are challenging Missouri's ban on same-sex marriage. This comes after a municipal judge married four gay couples in the mayor's office. Christy Millweard is live at 5:04 with the answer to this question: is that legal?

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Scott County, Missouri.

Germany defeated the USA 1-0 in World Cup action, but the USA advanced another round. Todd Richards has the details in sports.

Classic car enthusiasts are making their way to Du Quoin, Illinois for the Street Machine Nationals.

