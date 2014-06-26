Caruthersville City Hall stabbing - IL anti-bullying law - GM ha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Caruthersville City Hall stabbing - IL anti-bullying law - GM halts sales of Cruze

There is a stabbing investigation underway in Caruthersville, Missouri. There is a stabbing investigation underway in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Gov. Quinn signed a new anti-bullying law in Illinois today. Gov. Quinn signed a new anti-bullying law in Illinois today.
GM is ordering dealerships to stop selling some Chevy Cruze models. GM is ordering dealerships to stop selling some Chevy Cruze models.

According to Caruthersville, Missouri police, there was a stabbing Thursday morning at the City Hall. The chief of police says the suspect was mad his water was turned off. Mollie Lair has more details tonight at 5:00.

Illinois' public schools will have to instate anti-bullying policies under a new law signed today. Allison Twaits has been following this story, and has more tonight at 6:00.

Missouri legislation in front of Gov. Jay Nixon would allow medical school graduates to start seeing patients sooner. Nick Chabarria has the details at 6:03.

Grant Dade says a few widely scattered showers and maybe a T' storm tonight. Tune in to his first forecast tonight at 6:08.

St. Louis officials are challenging Missouri's ban on same-sex marriage. This comes after a municipal judge married four gay couples in the mayor's office. Christy Millweard is live at 5:04 with the answer to this question: is that legal?

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Scott County, Missouri.

Germany defeated the USA 1-0 in World Cup action, but the USA advanced another round. Todd Richards has the details in sports.

Classic car enthusiasts are making their way to Du Quoin, Illinois for the Street Machine Nationals.

Trending on Facebook: GM has ordered dealers in the U.S. and Canada to stop selling 2013 and 2014 Chevy Cruze sedans.

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly