Carbondale man arrested after police say he stole 2 cars, led police on chase

A Carbondale, Illinois man was arrested after police say he stole two vehicle and led officers on a chase.



Bernard Adams, 50, was charged with numerous offenses including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, hit and run, driving while license revoked and resisting a peace officer. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



According to police, on June 25 at 10:10 p.m. they responded to East Main Street and Wall Street for a report of a crash. They say someone driving a grey Mercedes hit a beige Cadillac and then left the scene going northbound on Wall Street.



The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Adams.



During the investigation, officers discovered the wrecked vehicle driven by Adams was stolen from the 300 block of East Main Street. They say he abandoned the wrecked vehicle in the 400 block of James and Thelma Walker and ran away.



About an hour later, police say Adams went to a business in the 500 block of East Walnut Street where he stole a second vehicle and went eastbound on Eastgate Drive.



At about 11:40 p.m., Carbondale police heard from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office that Adams had been chased westbound on Route 13 near Carterville, Ill. Adams went back to Carbondale where he continued driving westbound on East Main Street and ultimately returned to the area of the 400 block of James and Thelma Walker where he crashed the vehicle.



According to police, Adams ran once again, but was caught a short distance away.



They say no one was injured in the incident.



Carbondale police was assisted by Illinois State Police; Williamson County Sheriff's Office; and the Carterville, Crainville and John A. Logan Police Departments.



