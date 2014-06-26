Murphysboro awarded grant for fire department vehicle

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $826,401 in grants to fire departments throughout Illinois.

“This federal funding will ensure that when fires or other emergencies occur in our communities, our nation’s firefighters and first-responders have access to the best resources they need to do their jobs well and the equipment needed to help protect them as they protect us,” Sen. Dick Durbin said.

The following fire departments will receive funding for operations and safety:

Broadview Fire Department (Broadview, Illinois) $329,413 in funding; Village of Oak Lawn (Oak Lawn, Illinois) $206,428 in funding; Decatur Fire and Rescue (Decatur, Illinois) $24,560 in funding and Murphysboro received $266,000 in funding for vehicle acquisition.

The funding is provided through the DHS’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

