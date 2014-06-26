Caruthersville man facing multiple charges after city employee stabbed

Police are hailing two Caruthersville City Hall employees who gave medical attention to a co-worker after a man stabbed her Thursday.

According to the Mayor of Caruthersville, City Hall will be closed on Friday, June 27 and will re-open on Monday, June 30 with a police officer on duty during business hours.

Employees were able to provide a description of the suspect and an officer found him on the front porch of his home.

Chief of Police Tony Jones said the suspect was mad his water was turned off.

A Caruthersville City Hall employee was stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning, June 26, according to police.

Richard Edward Jaworski, 50, from Caruthersville, is facing possible charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, burglary first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.



Jaworski faced a judge on June 30.

That judge granted the prosecutor's request for Jaworski to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

It happened in the water department office around 11:15 a.m.

According to the probable cause statement, Jaworski went in the south door of city hall and walked into the water department. He walked past the service counter with a large knife in his right hand and began violently stabbing Elizabeth Hardesty. The statement shows the attack ended with 13 stabs and/or attempts to stab Hardesty.

Jaworski was met by a another city hall employee as he was leaving the water department and he allegedly threw the knife back over his shoulder in a threatening manner. He also allegedly threw it down the hallway toward a third employee as she was leaving her office.

Officers say they found a large kitchen knife with a black handle on the hallway floor, east of the water department. They say it had what they believe to be blood on the blade.

An employee told officers that Jaworski said, "I'll teach you to turn my ******* water off." As he was leaving the building, the employee said he stated, "Call the police, I don't care."

Employees were able to provide a description of the suspect and an officer found him on the front porch of his home. According to the probable cause statement, Jaworski told the officer, "Yeah, I did it."

The officer said Jaworski told him, "I went to city hall with a knife with full intention of killing that ***** for robbing me of my money and turning my water off."

Police say Hardesty was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Chief Jones says she came out of surgery Thursday evening and is expected to recover.

According to the city's website, Hardesty is the water department bookkeeper.

Officers were still on location as of early Thursday afternoon.

After being closed Friday, the municipal building re-opened for business Monday morning with a police officer on duty during business hours.

