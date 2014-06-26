Street Machine Nationals return to Du Quoin

Classic car enthusiasts are making their way to Du Quoin, Illinois for the Street Machine Nationals.

The event returned to Du Quoin last year after a 13-year hiatus because of rowdy crowds.

However, things went smoothly last year so city leaders have decided to lift some restrictions including letting the classic cars cruise around town.

Some say it is an event unlike any other.

"It's the best local show going, classic car owner Paul Roach said."I'm really glad it came back here. It gives. I'm semi retired, but not everybody has a week to go somewhere. So this is a really great way to see some really high-quality cars right in your neighborhood."

The Street Machine Nationals kick off Friday, June 27 in the State Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. and it ends Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

