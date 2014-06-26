SIC earns IPRF safety award

Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg has earned a safety award from the Illinois Public Risk Fund (IPRF).

"This is a very prestigious award as IPRF has over 600 members in the state of Illinois," IPRF spokesperson Brad Hoffman said.

A plaque was presented to the college in May 2014.

According to IPRF, the college cut accident losses by 60 percent in 2013.

