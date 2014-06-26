PAWS Stoppers to donate oxygen masks to fire department

PAWS Stoppers is donating oxygen masks to the fire department in Perryville, Missouri to use for pet rescues.

On Saturday, June 28, there will be live demonstrations of the mask, Schutzhund training, first aid procedures for pets and a question/answer session on pet training.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Perryville fire station. You can also meet Mardi the rescue dog.

All dogs must be on leashes.

