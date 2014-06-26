Man killed in rollover crash in Graves County

A Mayfield man is dead following a rollover crash in Graves County.David Arellano, 40, was thrown from his SUV in the 4000 block of Meridian Road just after midnight on Thursday, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.An investigation showed Arellano ran off the road and hit a mailbox. He then steered back onto the road and ran off the other side into a ditch. Arellano then drove back onto the road where the vehicle began to roll onto its side.The SUV rolled several times and Arellano was thrown from the vehicle. He was found about 20 yards away by emergency crews.He was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.