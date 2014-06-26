Suspicious house fire under investigation in Scott County

A fire that destroyed a Scott County house early Thursday morning is considered suspicious and is currently under investigation.

Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien says no one lived in the home at the time of the fire, which happened on County Highway 360 in Dielstahdt around 3 a.m.

Perrien says that an explosion was heard by neighbors near the start of the fire. No one was hurt.

Crews were on scene for more than three hours.

Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.