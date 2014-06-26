US 641 reopened after wreckage cleaned up in Calloway County

U.S. 641 is clear and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the maintenance crew is finishing up repairs on the road.

They say the road was reopened at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 26.

According to KYTC, a portion of US 641 was closed starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday to clean up a wreck involving a semi truck.The truck, carrying food items, overturned between Hazel and Murray near the 3 mile marker around 6:30 Thursday morning, according to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.The road was closed while the truck was cleared. It was then reopened to traffic, but will be closed again at 8 a.m. while a second truck is brought in to take the load from the wrecked truck.Todd said there is some damage to the roadway that may have to be repaired once the wrecked truck is cleared.