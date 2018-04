1 injured after plane crash in St. Louis County

One person was injured in an early morning plane crash in St. Louis County.According to KMOV , the plane crashed and caught fire near the Veterans Bridge in West St. Louis County around 5 a.m. Thursday.Route 364 was closed for about 30 minutes but is reportedly now back open to traffic.Authorities say the pilot of the plane was able to make it out of the crash and was taken to the hospital.No word currently on the pilot's condition. No one else was on the plane at the time of the incident, according to officials.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.