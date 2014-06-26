Governor Quinn signs new law supporting farmers markets

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn signed a new law on Tuesday that supports Illinois farmers markets.That will affect farmers markets such as the one that took place in Carterville, Ill. on Wednesday.House Bill 5657 will effect Illinois farmers markets in several ways.The bill will create a certificate program that will allow vendors to offer product samples state wide, more consistency on farmer market rules, and will require vendors to label all out of state items.John Parker was at the Cannon Park Community Market. He said he goes for two reasons."Number one, your assured of the freshest vegetables you can find," Parker said. "And number two, you help the local economy, your neighbors."

The Community Market takes place every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Canon Park in Carterville.

