Heartland Sports scores from 6/25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from 6/25

 Here are Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 6/25.

MLB
St. Louis---9
Colorado---6

Frontier League
Frontier Grays---1
Southern Illinois---7

College World Series
Vanderbilt---3
Virginia---2

Powered by Frankly