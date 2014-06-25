Three Rivers president to leave college, interim named

Dr. Devin Stephenson, who has served as President of Three Rivers College since 2009, will be leaving the institution to pursue other opportunities in higher education. (Source: Three Rivers College)

The president of Three Rivers College announced his intentions to leave the institution at the monthly meeting of the college Board of Trustees on Wednesday, June 25.



Dr. Devin Stephenson has served as president since 2009. He requested a sabbatical leave through November 30, to be followed by the voluntary termination of his contract.



The board then named Dr. Wesley Payne, vice president of learning, as interim president of Three Rivers.



Stephenson cited a desire to pursue alternative opportunities related to higher education as the reason for his request. During his sabbatical, Stephenson will serve as consultant to the college to ease the administration's transition. As per his request, Three River said the sabbatical period began immediately.



"I wish Three Rivers College nothing but the best as it continues to fulfill its mission in providing educational opportunities and improving the quality of life for the citizens of Southeast Missouri," Stephenson wrote in his letter the board. "My wife and I have had the honor and privilege of working with some of the finest people we have met, and our thoughts and prayers will always be for progress and the advancement of the college, and the continued success of its students."



Randy Grassham, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said that the college would likely not begin looking for a permanent successor to Stephenson until after the sabbatical period ends, with Payne serving as interim president in the meantime.



