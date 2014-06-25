Friends remember Marion man killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Friends remember Marion man killed in crash

(Source: Family of Chris Williams) (Source: Family of Chris Williams)
(Source: Family of Chris Williams) (Source: Family of Chris Williams)
(Source: Family of Chris Williams) (Source: Family of Chris Williams)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion, Illinois man is dead and five others are injured following a crash on Tuesday night.

It happened along Interstate 64 in Posey County on the Illinois-Indiana border, when officials say the van blew out a tire then collided with a tractor trailer.

The passengers inside the van were members of a Heartland church.

On Wednesday, members of the Third Baptist Church and Livingstone Church are mourning the death of one of their own.

Christopher Williams was a youth pastor and a youth group leader, who spent his time traveling to places like Haiti and Africa giving back.

Chris Williams and five others were coming home from a mission trip on Tuesday night

They had spent the day volunteering at a soup kitchen in Indiana.

Officials say the van Chris was in blew out a tire, which then collided with a tractor trailer.

The 28-year-old youth minister passed away after being airlifted to an Evansville Hospital.

“For anyone who knows Chris, or knew Chris, the first thing you recognize about him is his love for life and love for people and love for god,” said Andrew Nippert, a close friend.

Close friends say the husband and father of two was full of life and always opened his home to others.

“He loved people, he loved all people that Jesus Christ made and put here on this earth,” said Robbie Lindhorst, who watched Williams grow up.

A practical joker, Williams made it his mission to make other people laugh, while dedicating his life to giving back to those less fortunate in America and overseas.

“You have those few people in life that you truly click with, and he was one of them,” Nippert said.

“He would want everybody to know that he is in a much better place,” Lindhorst said.

One other passenger is still in critical condition and the crash is still being investigated.

On Wednesday night, the youth group, which Williams spent so much time with, will be meet and talk about the this tragedy and try to come to terms with what happened.

A candlelight vigil will take place at the Livingstone church in Marion where Williams was a part time pastor at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly