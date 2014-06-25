Friends remember Marion man killed in crash

A Marion, Illinois man is dead and five others are injured following a crash on Tuesday night.

It happened along Interstate 64 in Posey County on the Illinois-Indiana border, when officials say the van blew out a tire then collided with a tractor trailer.

The passengers inside the van were members of a Heartland church.

On Wednesday, members of the Third Baptist Church and Livingstone Church are mourning the death of one of their own.

Christopher Williams was a youth pastor and a youth group leader, who spent his time traveling to places like Haiti and Africa giving back.

Chris Williams and five others were coming home from a mission trip on Tuesday night

They had spent the day volunteering at a soup kitchen in Indiana.

The 28-year-old youth minister passed away after being airlifted to an Evansville Hospital.

“For anyone who knows Chris, or knew Chris, the first thing you recognize about him is his love for life and love for people and love for god,” said Andrew Nippert, a close friend.

Close friends say the husband and father of two was full of life and always opened his home to others.

“He loved people, he loved all people that Jesus Christ made and put here on this earth,” said Robbie Lindhorst, who watched Williams grow up.

A practical joker, Williams made it his mission to make other people laugh, while dedicating his life to giving back to those less fortunate in America and overseas.

“You have those few people in life that you truly click with, and he was one of them,” Nippert said.

“He would want everybody to know that he is in a much better place,” Lindhorst said.

One other passenger is still in critical condition and the crash is still being investigated.

On Wednesday night, the youth group, which Williams spent so much time with, will be meet and talk about the this tragedy and try to come to terms with what happened.

A candlelight vigil will take place at the Livingstone church in Marion where Williams was a part time pastor at 8 p.m.

