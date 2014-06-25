Doctors suggest reading to kids at early age - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Doctors suggest reading to kids at early age

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to a new policy from the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should read aloud to their children every day starting from the day they are born.

The academy said this can enhance child development and prepare kids for early language and reading ability.

Sharon Anderson, the Youth Services Coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Library, said reading to kids at an early age provides a good foundation for learning since their brains are still developing.

"For these little ones, they're acquiring language skills so the more words that they are exposed to, the more often they hear those words, the greater the vocabulary bank that they'll have to work with," Anderson said.

Anderson also said reading helps with building narrative skills and phonemic awareness, that words are made up of sound.

Sikeston resident Tray Phelps said he reads to his son Noah at least once a night and has been doing so since before Noah was born.

"I feel like if people did that more, we'd have a lot less problems if people took the time to spend quality time with our kids instead of movies or video games and stuff like that," Phelps said.

Cape Girardeau resident Iris Anderson said she sees the benefits of having her kids read at a young age, especially in her youngest son.

"He just started talking and now he is picking up words very quickly," Anderson said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends reading to children should become a daily fun activity.

